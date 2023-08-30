Jammu and Kashmir: Man held for beating villager, making casteist remarks

A man was arrested for allegedly beating a villager and making casteist remarks against him in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

By PTI Published Date - 01:07 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Jammu: A man was arrested for allegedly beating a villager and making casteist remarks against him in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Rajouri district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday, police said.

“A complaint was lodged by Sahil Kumar of Dassal village accusing Bunty Saryal of blocking his way, beating and abusing him. Saryal also passed casteist remarks against Kumar, hurting the sentiments of a particular community,” a police spokesperson said.

A case has been registered against Saryal for wrongful restraint, causing hurt, insulting intentionally, and criminal intimidation. He has also been booked under the SC/ST Act, police said.

