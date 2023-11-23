| Jammu And Kashmir Soldier Killed In Accidental Firing Near Loc In Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier killed in accidental firing near LOC in Poonch

Authorities mentioned that rifleman Madhu Singh sustained injuries from accidental gunfire near the fence in Phagwari Gali of Mendhar sector.

By IANS Updated On - 02:03 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Jammu: A soldier was killed in an accidental fire on Thursday near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district, said officials here.

Officials said that rifleman Madhu Singh was hit by accidental fire near the fence in Phagwari Gali of Mendhar sector.

“He died on the spot.

“It is being confirmed whether the accidental fire was caused from the soldier’s own service rifle or from that of a colleague,” officials said.

The soldier belonged to Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

More details were awaited.