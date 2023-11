Jammu & Kashmir: 36 Dead In A Bus Accident In Doda | Jammu Kashmir News

36 people died and 19 others were injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda today

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:30 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Hyderabad: 36 people died and 19 others were injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda today. Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed in a post on X about the 36 deaths and said that out of those injured, six people were said to be in a critical condition.