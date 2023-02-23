| Jan Dhan Money Went To Adani Instead Of People Of India Says Ktr

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

BRS Working President, Minister Sri KT Rama Rao speaking in a Public Meeting at Bhupalpally.

Bhupalpally: Once targeting the friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani, BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said Modi had failed to fulfill his election promise of depositing Rs.15 lakh in the Jan-Dhan accounts of the people of India by bringing back black money, but instead, had dutifully helped Adani.

Speaking at a massive public meeting here on Thursday, Rama Rao said while the people never got the promised Rs.15 lakh, Adani had however grown to become one of the richest persons in the world. “Modi indeed helped Adani get that money,” he said.

Pointing out that inflation and unemployment rates had touched the peak during Modi’s regime, Rama Rao dubbed Modi the most inefficient Prime Minister the country had ever seen.

On the other hand, central investigating agencies were hunting BRS leaders like hounds at the behest of the Modi government that was openly discriminating against Telangana.

While not a single medical college or Navodaya school was sanctioned to the State, the Centre also hurt the State’s financial health by denying its rightful share of funds.

“Though the NITI Aayog recommended the Centre to grant Rs.19,000 crore to Mission Bhagiratha and Rs.5,000 crore to Mission Kakatiya, the Centre has not sanctioned a single rupee for these schemes,” he said.

Holding Modi responsible for the constantly rising petrol and LPG prices that put a heavy burden on the common man, he said petrol prices had shot up from Rs.70 per litre to Rs.110 per litre while the LPG cylinder price had gone from Rs.400 to Rs.1200 during Modi’s rule.

“He was responsible for the death of 700 farmers during the protests against the Centre. But the BJP leaders still call him God. I am asking them for whom he is a God,” he said.

Also ridiculing claims by BJP leaders that Modi had stopped the war between Russia and Ukraine, Rama Rao said Modi had failed even to intervene and resolve the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.

The Minister also took to task TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for their ‘baseless allegations and foolish remarks’ on the BRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Cautioning the people not to get carried away by the false propaganda spread by the two who were touring the State, he said Revanth Reddy was pleading for one chance to come to power.

“But what did Congress do to the State when it was in power for five decades?” he asked. “The State will suffer a lot if they are given power again,” he said.

He also countered Revanth Reddy’s comments over MLAs who got elected on Congress tickets joining the BRS, making it clear that 12 Congress MLAs had joined the BRS (then TRS) only as per provisions of the Constitution.