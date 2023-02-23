KTR inaugurates multiple projects in Jayashankar Bhupalpally

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao reached Ghanpur mandal centre in the district on Thursday as a part of his tour of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:35 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

He was welcomed by Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod and district officials at the helipad. The Minister later inaugurated the newly constructed Tahsildar office at Ghanpur, the Jyotibha Phule Residential School for girls at Gandhi Nagar and the SCCL residential quarters.

The Minister also inaugurated the R & B Guest house, and double bedroom houses in Bhupalpally.

Energy minister G Jagadish Reddy, Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and local leaders were present.

The Minister is slated to address a public meeting later in the day.