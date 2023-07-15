Pawan Kalyan has no right to talk on Hinduism: Minister Kottu Satyanarayana

Referring to Pawan Kalyan's criticism of rituals held at temples, minister Kottu Satyanarayana told reporters that the government had taken measures to eliminate middlemen for providing facilities to devotees at temples

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:47 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Amalapuram: Film actor and Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan has no right to speak on Hindu dharma, Endowments minister Kottu Satyanarayana has said.

Referring to the actor’s criticism of rituals held at temples, he told reporters here on Saturday that the government had taken measures to eliminate middlemen for providing facilities to devotees at temples. “Pawan Kalyan has no respect for the marriage system. He is reading out from the script written by someone. Even the affluent make it a point to perform the marriages of their children at Annavaram due to their devotion to Lord Satyanarayana Swami. On an average, seven lakh vratams and 4,000 marriages are performed there every year. We have taken measures to eliminate touts and a special officer is appointed to streamline the conduct of marriages. The brokers who are sore with this, approached Pawan Kalyan,” he stated.

Noting that the film actor was trying to sell Chandrababu Naidu‘s ideology, the minister recalled that it was during the Telugu Desam Party’s regime, many temples were destroyed, and wondered why Pawan Kalyan turned a Nelson’s Eye to the fact. He could have approached the court then, he felt.