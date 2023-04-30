‘Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu working to liberate Andhra Pradesh from YSRC rule’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:30 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Nadendla Manohar said that JSP president Pawan Kalyan and TDP president Chandrababu Naidu met only to liberate Andhra Pradesh from YSR Congress Party rule

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Sunday said that JSP president Pawan Kalyan and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu met only to liberate Andhra Pradesh from YSR Congress Party rule.

Talking to media persons here, he recalled that Pawan Kalyan had already declared this and the duo were discussing towards achieving the goal with clear-cut plans and the duo would meet regularly in the future. “People have lost faith in Jagan. Law and order has failed in the state,” he stated ,and found fault with the Chief Minister for announcing that wherever he lived, the place would be the capital of the state.

Manohar also alleged that the JSP workers were attacked by YSRCP leaders for objecting to pasting Jagananna stickers at Bevarapeta of Cheepurupalli. Pawan Kalyan would shortly call on the party workers who were injured in the attack and were undergoing treatment in the hospital, he added.”We have already given Rs.50,000 to each of the injured. It’s not proper for the police to book cases against them,” he said.

