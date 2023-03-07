Janvi Gupta making waves through her digital wedding invites

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 11:52 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Janvi, CEO of Nimantran.

Hyderabad: One of the most important elements of desi weddings are the invites. With everything now going digital, 20-year-old Janvi Gupta is making waves through her digital wedding invites with innovative concepts. “I am into Digital Marketing and at the same time, I was always fascinated by the big fat wedding industry. So, I decided to infuse the two, which made me start Nimantran,” says Janvi, CEO of Nimantran.

As Covid-19 impacted most industries, the Indian wedding culture is still guarded. “We introduced a concept to present the big fat cultured Indian weddings in a digital manner with our digital invites. ‘Band aayega, baaja aayega’ but without invited, nahi aayenge,” she adds.

While weddings are all about art, traditions and values, Janvi brings in these traditions with a mix of modern and contemporary in the invites through animations and videos giving them a creative and royal touch. “We curate the actual decor setups of the events into the design of the invite. We also give our customers free hashtags for the couple and wedding countdowns,” she said. Nimantran has made invites for more than 300 weddings all over the world and their clients are spread across India and also in the USA, UK, Canada, UAE, and others.

Fostering innovation in agri sector

On a mission to induct thousands of young minds into the agricultural sector and to create livelihood, Dr Sowmini Sunkara, an agri professional, aims to train aspiring entrepreneurs, farmers, women from SHGs and agriculture students on concepts related to agri-entrepreneurship, rural livelihoods, and more through her ‘Agrighar’.

Despite having strong academia and research, Dr Sowmini chose this path after realising most farmers do not want the next generations to continue farming as it is not seen as lucrative. This led youth to migrate to other cities in search of employment. The development of Agrighar was a result of the hunt for solutions to this issue!

“Agrighar is a social enterprise to foster and promote rural and urban livelihoods through entrepreneurship and skill development programmes in agriculture and allied sectors,” says Dr Sowmini, founder and managing director, Agrighar Services. Being one of the few women in the industry, she received support from all stakeholders and she encouraged many other women to take a step towards entrepreneurship confidently.

“However, gender inequality can often be seen when getting support from investment sectors. I believe it can be challenging for women to build their confidence in this society,” the 41-year-old says. “Though there has been significant progress in all career fronts, many women in India are still finding it difficult to come out of the clutches of patriarchy, particularly in the rural sector,” adds Sowmini.

Making fishing more profitable

What is more precious than life? A question that occurred to Shobana Uthayashankar, after learning about a fishing community administrator losing his family and friends to a tsunami, led to the idea of coming up with a technological solution to save the lives of fishermen. And that’s how Innogle was born!

Innogle provides solutions to ocean workers, ocean security, and ocean research. “It enables profitable fishing, life safety of the ocean works, ocean data mining and processing data, search and rescue technology, and other solutions using AI, Robotics, IoUT, and others,” says Shobana, founder and CEO of Innogle.

Their mission is to create a 5G integrated digital ocean and digital underwater solution, which can assist in saving the lives of 24,000 ocean workers and help in focusing on mining granular data to collaborate and tune the data gathered by satellites for the government agencies.

As a woman entrepreneur, the 32-year-old felt welcome in the industry for representing the combination of ocean tech and telecom industry by different Ministries and government bodies. Says Shobana, “Women with daring visions are well represented in all fields. Women’s empowerment is greatly aided by their ability to participate in decision-making, upgrade their domain-specific abilities, and develop their talents in accordance with market trends.”