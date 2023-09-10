Ailamma a symbol of women empowerment in Telangana, says Harish Rao

Elaborating the efforts the government has put in to empower the Rajaka community financially, the Minister said the government had built a modern Dhobi ghat in Siddipet.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:01 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday hailed Chakali Ailamma as a symbol of women empowerment in Telangana.

Speaking after garlanding a statue of Ailamma on her death anniversary in Siddipet along with Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Harish Rao said she was also the symbol of self-respect among the backward classes. Stating that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and other leaders drew spirit from Ailamma’s life while successfully leading the Statehood movement, Harish Rao said the Chief Minister had decided to organise the birth anniversary and death anniversary celebrations to honour Ailamma.

Elaborating the efforts the government has put in to empower the Rajaka community financially, the Minister said the government had built a modern Dhobi ghat in Siddipet.

The State government was also granting funds to help the unemployed in the Rajaka community to set up their own business as part of various initiatives taken up for the betterment of the lives of people depending on caste-based occupations.

Zilla Parishad chairperson V Roja Sharma, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.