Jarvis, Due Diligence, Moringa shine in trials

Hyderabad: Jarvis, Due Diligence, Moringa & Smarty worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND

600m: Human Touch (RB) 47, handy. Annemarie (RS Jodha) 46, moved easy.

800m: Pink Splendor (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Sree Sree Sree (Abhay Singh) 59, 600/45, more on hand. Princess Daniale (RB) & Mahavi (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved together. Gusty Note (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Nayadeep (RB) 1-1, 600/47, handy.

1000m: Super Angel (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Minnelli (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, moved well. Horse O’ War (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Titus (RS Jodha) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, handy. Equitas (RB) & Millenna (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved together.

1200m: Private Empire (Rohit Kumar) & Reno Star (Akshay Kumar) 1-32, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair fit and well. House Of Diamonds (Akshay Kumar) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45,

maintains form. Akido (Bopanna) & Charmer (BR Kumar) 1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/46, pair worked well.

1400m: NRI Magic (RB) 1-48 (1400/400) 1-13, not extended.

WINTER OUTER RACE GRASS

800m: Nefertiti (RB) 54, 600/43, moved easy. 3y-(Sedgefield/Melody Island) 55, 600/42, moved easy.

1000m: Crazy Horse (Surya Prakash) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40, maintains form. Golden Hope (Surya Prakash) & 3y-(Knight Tour/Believer) (RB) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43, latter shaped well. Royal Avenger (G Naresh) & Bella Vista (Ajit Singh) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41, former finished 2L in front.

1200m: Green Turf (Surya Prakash) & Silver Set (RB) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/52, 600/38, pair finished level. Shivalik Bright (RB) & Indian Glory (Surya Prakash) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40, pair well in hand. 3y-(Lord Admiral/Rising Rainbow) (Surya Prakash) & Agilis (RB) 1-25, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42, former coming up. Yesterday (Laxmikanth) & Highly Acclaimed (P Ajeeth K) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40, former in good shape. Hurricane (RB) & Sorrento (RB) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/54, 600/40, latter coming up. Vijays Simha (SS Tanwar) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38, note. Jarvis (Surya Prakash) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39, pleased. Battle Ready (RS Jodha) & Sugar An Spice (Deepak Singh) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40, pair well in hand. Mandala Bay (G Naresh) & Asteria (Ajit Singh) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40, former shaped well. Due Diligence (Surya Prakash) & Lifetime (P Ajeeth K) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39, former to note. Marinetti (SS Tanwar), Exclusive Blue (Kuldeep Singh), Limoncello (Santhosh Raj) & Baudelaire (Gopal Singh) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42, Marinetti & Exclusive Blue to note.

1400m: Smarty (Surya Prakash) 1-39, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-6, 800/50, 600/38, speedy. Moringa

(P Ajeeth K), Lightning Pearl (Surya Prakash) 1-36, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40,

former to note.

NOTED ON MONDAY

SAND

1000m: Keystone (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Shivalik Valley (Akshay Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Sovet Pride (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, speedy.

Aerial Combat (Akshay Kumar) & Georgia Peach (Abhay Singh) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44,

pair worked well.

1200m: Artistryy (Ajit Singh) 1-29, 1000/1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed.

NOTED ON SUNDAY

SAND

1000m: Starwalker (Koushik) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy. Belle Springs (G Naresh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Africanus (G Naresh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/43, good.

