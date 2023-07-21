Jasprit Bumrah in final stage of rehab, Pant back in nets: BCCI issues fitness update

By ANI Published Date - 07:45 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday revealed that star bowler Jasprit Bumrah is in the final stage of rehabilitation while Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have made it to the nets and undergoing fitness and strength drills.

BCCI released an official statement to provide a medical update on the five players who have been out of action for the past few months.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued the following medical and fitness updates on five players currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru,” read the BCCI statement.

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022 owing to his injury and missed the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He also missed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, a tournament in which he represents Mumbai Indians.

While Prasidh Krishna has not played competitive cricket since India’s ODI tour of Zimbabwe in last August. He was selected for India A’s white-ball series against New Zealand A in September. He suffered an injury after being named for the series. On further examination of the injury, it surfaced that the bowler had a stress fracture.

“Mr Jasprit Bumrah and Mr Prasidh Krishna: The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games,” BCCI said.

While opening batter KL Rahul continues to recover from an injury sustained during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) and is not part of the Indian team.

On the other hand, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer in April decided to opt for back surgery for his recurring lower-back injury.

He was constantly troubled by a bulging disc in his lower back. Due to this, he had to abort playing the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in March in Ahmedabad. He then underwent surgery in London in May.

“Mr KL Rahul and Mr Shreyas Iyer: They have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days,” BCCI said in an official statement.

Finally, BCCI also provided an official update on Rishabh Pant who is still recovering from a car accident he suffered last December.

“Mr Rishabh Pant: He has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” BCCI said in the official statement.