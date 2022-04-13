Jatur musician Kumra Lingu passes away in Adilabad

Published Date - 07:09 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

Jatur player Kumra Lingu

Adilabad: Kumra Lingu, the only tribal bard and player of ancient and unique musical instrument Jatur, passed away at his native village Chinchughat in Adilabad Rural mandal on Tuesday evening. He was ailing from kidney-related disease. He was 77. The final rites of Lingu were held on Wednesday.

Having belonged to the Thotti bard community, Lingu was sick for a few weeks. He learned the playing of the instrument from his father who was also a player of it. He used to belt out folk songs and ballads in Gondi, Telugu and Marathi languages. He was repairing the instrument on his own. Following his death, the instrument goes silent as he has no heirs.

Lingu was one of the oldest performing artistes of the tribe. He was the first person to play the musical instrument since childhood. The instrument which is played in the manner of violin contains three hollowed out pumpkins as resonators and strings made of hairs gathered from the tail of a horse and three hollowed out pumpkins as resonators.

