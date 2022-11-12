Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Home | Sport | Jay Shah Trends On Twitter After Being Elected As Head Of Iccs Fca Committee

Jay Shah trends on Twitter after being elected as head of ICC’s F&CA Committee 

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 06:03 PM, Sat - 12 November 22
Jay Shah trends on Twitter after being elected as head of ICC’s F&CA Committee 
Jay Shah

Hyderabad: The current BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been appointed as the head of the Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The F&CA Committee of the International Cricket Council deals with budget issues related to member countries of the ICC.

Jay Shah, also the president of the Asian Cricket Council, was re-appointed as the secretary of the Indian cricket board for the second term. On the other hand, New Zealand’s Greg Barclay was re-elected as chairman of the International Cricket Council. ICC chairman is elected every two years.

The decisions were taken during the ICC election that was held today in Melbourne, Australia. The newly elected president Roger Binny and Jay Shah from India took part in the elections.

Jay Shah, Sourav Ganguly, and Roger Binny are expected to attend the T20 World Cup final that is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

While many are happy with the decision, a few are taking a dig at Jay Shah for engaging in politics and nepotism in both BCCI and ICC elections.

Check out a few reactions here:

Related News

Latest News