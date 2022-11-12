Jay Shah trends on Twitter after being elected as head of ICC’s F&CA Committee 

| Jay Shah Trends On Twitter After Being Elected As Head Of Iccs Fca Committee

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:03 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Jay Shah

Hyderabad: The current BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been appointed as the head of the Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The F&CA Committee of the International Cricket Council deals with budget issues related to member countries of the ICC.

Jay Shah, also the president of the Asian Cricket Council, was re-appointed as the secretary of the Indian cricket board for the second term. On the other hand, New Zealand’s Greg Barclay was re-elected as chairman of the International Cricket Council. ICC chairman is elected every two years.

The decisions were taken during the ICC election that was held today in Melbourne, Australia. The newly elected president Roger Binny and Jay Shah from India took part in the elections.

Jay Shah, Sourav Ganguly, and Roger Binny are expected to attend the T20 World Cup final that is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

While many are happy with the decision, a few are taking a dig at Jay Shah for engaging in politics and nepotism in both BCCI and ICC elections.

Check out a few reactions here:

Breaking : In a massive war against nepotism, Sh. Jay Shah have become Head of Finance and commercial affairs committee of International Cricket Council. Sh. Shah have been famous all rounder and a big name in the field of cricket. BJP has again waged a war on Nepotism. — Anshuman Sail (@AnshumanSail) November 12, 2022

BJP cries 24/7 about the Nepotism, But when Jay Shah a Product of Nepotism who has no links to sports or cricket and who can't even wave Indian flag when India wins is still sitting as BCCI president. Shame on BJP.😐 pic.twitter.com/xmk4aFgoVk — Hazelnut (@ImEsthy) November 11, 2022

Jay Shah appointed as head of powerful ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) committee pic.twitter.com/YbLfmQbGdf — SP Singh (@Saurabhengg87) November 12, 2022

Very well done jay shah, with 2000 international wickets and 56000 runs in international cricket, you truly deserve this place ❤️ — Dr Nimo Tyagi (@niiravmodi) November 12, 2022

High time Rohit Sharma should retire and legendary talent like Jay Shah lead the #IndianCricketTeam . RT and Like for support 🍌 pic.twitter.com/VW7IxjDb4Z — Moe 💭 (@MoiSpeaks) November 11, 2022