Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Man attempts suicide for allegedly being cheated

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: A man attempted suicide in front of the house of a fertilizer and pesticide trader at Tadicherla village of Malhar Rao mandal in the district on Sunday.

He took the drastic step after alleging that the trader had cheated on them by getting three acres of his land registered illegally in the latter’s name. However, relatives and passersby present there had thwarted his attempt to consume the pesticide. This incident has happened before the media men who were taking his sound bites on the issue.

According to the sources, Malka Rajeshwar Rao alias ‘Mandhula Raju’, a fertilizer shop owner, and also the Director of the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) at Tadicherla, had provided fertilizer and pesticides to Ragam Ailaiah of the same village ‘on credit’ basis. Meanwhile, Ailaiah had failed to repay the loan amount of Rs 83,000. Following this, Ailaiah’s son Satish has asked Rajeshwar Rao to take up cultivation in their land until the settlement of the loan amount. “But Rajeshwar Rao has illegally got registered our land in his name without our knowledge. After knowing about this illegal act, I met Rajeshwar Rao several times and pleaded with him to hand over the land to us. But my pleas fell on his deaf ears. My father Ailaiah died due to agony caused by Rajeshwar Rao who is now demanding us to pay Rs 10 lakh for Rs 83,000 loan,” Satish lamented.

A relative of Satish said that Rajeshwar Rao had managed to get the land registered in his name as Ailaiah, who purchased the land from Katta Narasaiah, could not get the land registered in his name due to different reasons.

Later, Ragam Satish along with his mother Rajamma and other relatives has staged a sit-in in front of Rajeshwar Rao’s house while he was not available at the house. He sought justice for his family. Learning about the incident, police and revenue officials, have entered the scene and collected the information from Satish on the issue.

