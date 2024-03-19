SSC Public Examinations: School education Department relieves 10 staff over exam malpractice

Among those relieved were five including three invigilators, a chief superintendent and a departmental officer in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district as four out of five malpractice cases were booked during the second language examination on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 08:21 PM

Hyderabad: Cracking whip on erring staff on SSC Public Examinations duties, the School Education department on Tuesday relieved 10 staff including three chief superintendents and two departmental officers at different centres in the State. This was, perhaps, the highest number of staff being relieved from examination duties on a single day.

Among those relieved were five including three invigilators, a chief superintendent and a departmental officer in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district as four out of five malpractice cases were booked during the second language examination on Tuesday.

Also Read Telangana class X exams to begin from Monday

According to the officials, the flying squad teams caught some students who carried chits into the examination hall. Malpractice cases were booked against students and the centre staff were removed from their duties by the District Educational Officer (DEO) on the basis of the squad report.

Another malpractice case was booked in Nagarkurnool district and the invigilator in the centre concerned was relieved. Similarly, a chief superintendent in Karimnagar district, an invigilator, chief superintendent and departmental officer in Bhadradri Kothagudem district were also relieved on charges of negligence in performing their duties.

Those who were relieved from duties would be served show cause notices and necessary disciplinary action initiated based on their response, officials said.

In all 4,94,426 regular students registered for the second language exam, 4,92,967 appeared for it – translating to 99.70 per cent attendance. Out of 400 private students 214 took the exam.