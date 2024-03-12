Shockwaves: 57 Cases of malpractice rock intermediate exams

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 March 2024, 08:16 PM

Hyderabad: A staggering 57 malpractice cases, perhaps highest ever, have been booked during the Intermediate Public Examinations conducted for Physics paper-II and Economics paper-II on Tuesday.

Among these cases, 27 were registered in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 26 in Nizamabad, three in Peddapalli and one in Hyderabad. As many as 4,65,403 candidates registered and 4,50,625 appeared with 14,778 absentees.

Observers were sent to exam centres in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nizamabad, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad districts from the Board, the TSBIE said.