JB Educational Society signs MoU with Bridgeport University

The partnership aims to facilitate various initiatives such as faculty exchanges, student mobility programs, joint research collaborations, and the development of online certificate programs," Prof. Sanjay said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 07:47 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-based J.B. Educational Society under the Chairmanship of J V Krishna Rao has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University of Bridgeport, United States.

The president of Bridgeport University, Danielle Wilken and vice-president Elena Cahill participated in the MoU signing ceremony in the presence of Chairman, JB Educational Society, J.V.Krishna Rao, Director, Prof. Ch. Sanjay, and Principal, Dr. Krishnamachary.

“The University of Bridgeport, renowned for its diverse student and faculty community hailing from various parts of the world, shares a common commitment to fostering career readiness, innovation, and a supportive learning environment,” Elena Cahill said.

Speaking on the occasion, J V Krishna Rao said “We feel proud as we are the first Educational society to sign MoU in Telangana. Through this collaboration, both institutions endeavor to enrich the educational experience for their students, broaden their global perspectives, and contribute to advancements in research and academia,” he said.

