JD Lakshminarayana announces new political party

Lakshminarayana said, "The party is born to bring change in politics and will bring special status back to mainstream discussion which has been sidelined by YSRCP, TDP and JanaSena."

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:33 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Hyderabad: Former IPS officer VV Lakshminarayana popularly known as JD Lakshminarayana in Telugu states had announced launching of a new political party – Jai Bharat National party on Friday.

