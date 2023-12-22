JD Lakshminarayana announces new political party

Friday, Dec 22, 2023
Updated On - 08:33 PM, Fri - 22 December 23
Hyderabad: Former IPS officer VV Lakshminarayana popularly known as JD Lakshminarayana in Telugu states had announced launching of a new political party – Jai Bharat National party on Friday.

At the launch, he said, “The party is born to bring change in politics and will bring special status back to mainstream discussion which has been sidelined by YSRCP, TDP and JanaSena.”

