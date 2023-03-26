Warangal: People urged to actively participate in political system

Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana said many people thought that they were not related to ‘politics’ but it is not right as politics has the influence on many things in our lives

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:29 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Former CBI D VV Lakshminarayana and others release souvenir of Sulakshya Seva Samithi at a programme in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

Warangal: Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana has stressed for active participation of people in the political system, and urged NGOs to work as a bridge between governments and people by ensuring that the schemes reach the eligible.

Addressing the decennial celebrations of Sulakshya Seva Samithi (SSS) in Hanamkonda on Sunday, he said many people thought that they were not related to ‘politics’. “But it is not right. Politics has the influence on many things in our lives. Keeping this in view, everyone must strive to participate the political system or else the system will ‘devour’ us,” he explained through a parable.

Referring to the services rendered by the SSS and its founder Santosh Manduva, he said the Samithi had inspired and impacted the lives of many in their decade long journey.

IRS officer Sandeep Bhaga said it was truly commendable that Sulakshya Seva Samithi was lighting up the lives of many for the past decade. Founder of ‘FACTLY’, Rakesh Dubbudu said completing a decade in serving the needy was a huge achievement and that it was good to see the way Sulakshya was spreading happiness in the lives of many which in turn helps unleash the innovative spirit amongst the citizens.

“We are committed to reaching out to more people and empowering them to make a transformative impact on their lives and cultural livelihoods. We aspire to continue our philanthropic work by educating, empowering, and enlightening the lives of many pillars of society in the future.” said Santhosh Manduva.

Several noted personalities and people who contributed to Samithi’s activities have been felicitated on the occasion. Former chairman of the ICHR Y Sudershan Rao, noted cardiologist Dr Ramaka Srinivas, senior advocate Potlapally Srinivas Rao, social activist Md Azam, Kaushik Bhupathi, Sai Kiran Vangala, Jayanth Devulapally, Satheesh Kudikala, Kodam Vinay and others took part in the event.

Also Read Additional DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad appreciates Sulaksya Seva Samithi for its service