JEE Main in Hyderabad marred by server issues again

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:07 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Hyderabad: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022 Main conducted on Friday was marred with server down issues at a centre located in Dundigal here.

The morning session of the entrance test went off smoothly at the centre. However, students faced server down issues and the questions could not be opened during the afternoon session held from 3 pm to 6 pm. A total of 527 students were allotted to this centre for the afternoon session.

According to a college official, the server brought by the National Testing Agency (NTA) officials could not establish a link with the server in New Delhi and students had to face the problem.

Earlier, two centres in Hyderabad had faced server down issues resulting in delayed examination during the JEE Main held on June 24.