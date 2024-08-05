Jeet Jhabakh clinches victory in Blueband FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship

Hyderabad: Two time national racing champion and Director of Mahavir Group, Jeet Jhabakh showcased his rallying prowess by clinching victory in the third round of the Blueband FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship-2024 held in Coimbatore.

Jhabakh’s victory in the premier motorsport event that features best rally drivers from across the country, showcased his precision driving and strategic acumen, as he navigated the challenging terrains, beating 36 competitors. This win not only brings great pride to the Mahavir Group but also reflects his dedication and competitive spirit, both on and off the track, the press release said.

His outstanding performance captivated competitors and spectators alike, solidifying his reputation as a leading contender in the racing world. Furthermore, this victory marks a significant milestone in Jhabakh’s motorsport journey, setting the stage for even greater achievements as he continues to excel and inspire in every rally, the press release added.