Jeevan Reddy asks BRS to stop politicizing PV Narasimha Rao’s death

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Hyderabad: Stating that former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was a true Congress leader, Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy said his last rites were performed with all honours and said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) should stop “politicizing” the issue.

Following the request from PV Narasimha Rao’s family members, his last journey was conducted in Hyderabad. It was shocking that former Minister T Harish Rao was politicizing the issue, he alleged while addressing the media here on Sunday.

Harish Rao had on Saturday said the Congress party had failed to allot a piece of land for the son of the soil and former Prime Minister’s memorial in New Delhi on the lines of other late Prime Ministers. Countering Rao’s remarks, the Congress MLC said it was unfortunate that BRS was still criticizing the Congress over the issue. He also charged that due to the BRS government’s failure, Telangana had lost seven mandals in Bhadrachalam to Andhra Pradesh, besides losing the Sileru power project.

The BRS government failed to get exert pressure on the union government in getting the ITIR approved for Telangana, besides the assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act, he said, adding “It will be wise if the BRS refrains from criticizing the Congress.”

Meanwhile, TPCC vice president G Niranjan said people were welcoming Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s decision to conduct a judicial probe into the sinking of Medigadda pillars and irregularities, if any.

Finding fault with the previous BRS government for failing to initiate measures in identifying the reasons for the unfortunate incident, he wanted the Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to convene a meeting with experts and clear the apprehensions of people over the restoration works at the project.