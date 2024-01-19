JetSetGo partners with global firms for Advanced Air Mobility solutions

The company announced strategic partnerships with three global aviation technology leaders, including Electra.aero, Horizon Aircraft and Overair, to bring Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) solutions to India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 11:25 PM

JetSetGo founder and CEO Kanika Tekriwal Reddy

Hyderabad: JetSetGo, a marketplace for private jet and helicopter charters announced strategic partnerships with three global aviation technology leaders, including Electra.aero, Horizon Aircraft and Overair, to bring Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) solutions to India. The partnerships were unveiled during the AAM conference held at Begumpet Airport here on Friday.

The AAM utilizes new aviation technologies like electric and hybrid-electric propulsion to enable air taxi-style services for short distance travel between and within cities. As per the company’s analysis, the three AAM aircraft designs selected offer an optimal mix for five identified use cases like airport transfers, regional connectivity, intercity commute, intracity shuttles and urban air taxis.

As part of the agreements, JetSetGo is set to acquire 150 aircraft for an aggregate deal value of 780 million dollars. The agreements include further options to acquire additional aircraft for a potential fleet size of 280 to scale its innovative air mobility solutions, raising the overall deal value of above 1.3 billion dollars.

JetSetGo’s CEO and co-founder Kanika Tekriwal in a press release said, “Our partnership with these three leading innovators will introduce unique technologies like ‘blown lift’ and ‘fan-in-wing’ lift systems, hybrid and electric propulsion, and super-quiet optimal speed tilt rotors to India”