Jharkhand: After rumour of fire, three passengers jump off train, run over by another train

The victims were passengers on the Sasaram Ranchi Intercity Express.

By ANI Published Date - 14 June 2024, 10:55 PM

Jharkhand: After the rumour of a fire, three passengers jumped off a train and were run over by another passing train near Kumandih station in Latehar district of Jharkhand, officials said.

According to Superintendent of Police of Latehar, the victims were passengers on the Sasaram Ranchi Intercity Express. A sudden rumour of a fire onboard the train sparked panic, making some passengers jump off in fear.

In the ensuing chaos, three passengers were hit by a goods train traveling on an adjacent track, resulting in their deaths, the SP added.

“Three persons died as they were run over by a passing goods train near Kumandih station in Latehar. Passengers were travelling by Sasaram Ranchi intercity express when a rumor of fire spread. After this, some passengers jumped off the train and were run over by the goods train coming on other track,” the SP said.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, and an investigation is underway to determine the origin of the fire rumour and the sequence of events that led to the tragic accident.

Further details are awaited.