Ganja peddler from Jharkhand held in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 02:50 PM

Sangareddy: Excise and Enforcement officials of Patancheru nabbed an alleged ganja peddler while he was selling ganja packets at Isnapur near Patancheru on Friday night. He was Sajid Iqbal (25), a native of Jharkhand.

The Enforcement team seized 620 grams of dry ganja packed in small sachets from Iqbal, who was allegedly selling the packets to industrial workers in the area.