Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Arrested | Jharkhand News Today

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested in a money laundering case related to a land scam, making him the third state CM to be arrested.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 05:25 PM

Hyderabad: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested in a money laundering case related to a land scam, making him the third state CM to be arrested.

Watch: