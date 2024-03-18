Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan resigns; might contest Lok Sabha

Her resignation came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad. She is likely to visit Chennai later in the evening today.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 March 2024, 12:39 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Tamilisai Soundarajan has tendered her resignation as Governor of Telangana and Puducherry on Monday and the same has been sent to President Draupadi Murmu’s office.

Soundararajan would have completed five year’s in office as Telangana governor in September this year and the decision to submit resignation has triggered speculations about her political aspirations, especially contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

Political circles are abuzz with speculations that she might contest from Central Chennai or Puducherry.

In December last, the Governor had categorically denied any plans to contest the elections. She had said there were no such plans and stated that no request either was made to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership.