Jio launches 5G services in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:26 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Jio said it is rolling out the services in phases to ensure the best customer experience.

Hyderabad: Jio launched its 5G services in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. It was earlier launched in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi and Nathdwara.

JioTrue5G, as its service is called, is giving customers speeds from 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps on smartphones. The users are consuming high quantities of data.

Jio said its 5G architecture is not dependent on the 4G network and has a mix of spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.

Jio users in Hyderabad and Bengaluru will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at upto 1 Gbps speeds at at no additional cost, a release said.