JNIAS-SPA to conduct sports competition ‘Kurukshetra’ from June 2

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: As part of its tenth anniversary, the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Advanced Studies – School of Planning and Architecture (JNIAS – SPA) is conducting a sports competition ‘Kurukshetra’ and an Online Design Competition, from June 2 to 4.

The event that aims to bring together students of architectural colleges at one location to interact and expose themselves to extra-curricular activities will be held at Railway Grounds, Secunderabad. Around 1200 students are expected to participate in the event.

Certificates and medals for the winners will be presented on the last day of the event. Starting from Thursday, the event will be conducted between 10 am and 5 pm.

