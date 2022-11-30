JNTU-H announces admissions to certificate courses in AI/ML, IoT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: The School of Continuing and Distance Education (SCDE), Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad, announced admissions to certificate courses in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Industrial Safety Management, and Industrial Production Techniques and Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs.

The six month certificate courses have been designed to suit aspirants from different streams that gives an opportunity to switch their career into the most upcoming and demanding areas. Classes will be handled by experts from reputed institutions like NIT, JNTU, IITs, University of Hyderabad and industry to impart theoretical knowledge along with hands-on experience. The virtual classes will be held in the evening for students and working professionals.

Upon successful completion of the course, students will also have an opportunity for credits transfer as per National Education Policy 2020. Registrations are underway and the last date to apply without fine is December 17. With a fine of Rs.500, applications can be submitted up to 4 pm on December 24.

For more details, visit the website https://doa.jntuh.ac.in/.