JNTU-H launches student start-up policy to promote innovation

For major projects, students will be permitted to work in incubators and TBIs, MSME centres, empanelled/recognized by the university

By | Published: 8:39 pm 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: Taking the lead in implementing the National Innovation and Start-Up Policy, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) is launching a University Student Start-Up Policy from the forthcoming academic year.

As per the policy, approved by the university Executive Council, students will be allowed to work on innovation prototypes/problem validation, case study reports, projects on open-ended problems besides participating in social entrepreneurship right from the first year to earn credits equivalent to a mini-project.

For major projects, students will be permitted to work in incubators and TBIs, MSME centres, empanelled/recognized by the university. The policy also gives an opportunity for students to apply for special electives in place of open elective as required by the entrepreneurs.

JNTU-H in-charge Vice-Chancellor Jayesh Ranjan on Thursday said the policy would play a crucial role to support student led innovations and tech startup incubation. The university has over the past one year worked in creative ways to leverage the advantage of strong start-up ecosystem of the State and the credit flexibility provided by the AICTE to open doors for start-up incubation on campuses, he said.

Experience of product development, design, decision making, perseverance and goal setting while pursuing start-up would also foster creative thinking and problem-solving attitude amongst students enabling them to succeed in the 21st Century, he added.

A presentation in the enlisted national events will be considered equivalent to credits for seminar presentation. Likewise, patent drafting and case study will be considered equivalent to credits for technical report writing. However, application and prior approval by the duly constituted committee is mandatory for consideration of equivalent credit to the proposed activities, the JNTU-H said.

According to the policy, students will be allowed a maximum of 10 per cent exemption in attendance for all years on similar lines of sports and NCC. Further, students will also be allowed for gap year facility after second year subject to condition of completion of the degree within the stipulated time, the JNTU-H said, adding that application and prior approval by the review committee within first one month of the semester is mandatory.

The new policy will permit for minor in entrepreneurship, innovation and projects, design engineering by earning 18-20 credits over and above the credits for award of the BTech degree. The courses related can be taken through the MOOCs over 5-6 semesters, it said.

The ranking of institutions on Innovation and Entrepreneurship Index and recognition will be done annually, it added.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .