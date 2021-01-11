JNTU-H plans B Pharma at Sultanpur College

If the university proposal materialises, the College of Engineering, Sultanpur, will be the first constituent college of the varsity to offer the B Pharmacy course

Hyderabad: Starting next academic year, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) College of Engineering, Sultanpur, may start offering B Pharmacy course.

If the university proposal materialises, the College of Engineering, Sultanpur, will be the first constituent college of the varsity to offer the B Pharmacy course. So far, the JNTU-H campus college in Kukatpally has been offering M Pharmacy course.

The new course will have 60 seats and admissions will be conducted through the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) web based counselling.

A senior official said there has been demand from students and parents for B Pharmacy course in the campus or constituent colleges of the university.

“We presently offer M Pharmacy course in JNTU-H Kukatpally Campus College. There is a proposal to start B Pharmacy course at College of Engineering, Sultanpur. After seeking approval from the Executive Council of the university, the proposal will be sent to the State government for a nod. Later on, the university will go for the AICTE approval,” senior official said.

The JNTU-H College of Engineering, Sultanpur, which has a sprawling campus, already has required buildings and necessary infrastructure to commence the new course. “There are also buildings for providing hostel facility for both boys and girls,” the official said.

When asked about faculty for the new course, the senior official said the university may go for fresh recruitment.

“There are plans to transfer some faculty from JNTU-H Campus College to the constituent college in Sultanpur. If the government gives permission, the university will go for recruitment,” official said.

Presently, the JNTU-H College of Engineering, Sultanpur, is offering BTech programmes in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Computer Science and Engineering. Each programme has a total of 60 seats.

