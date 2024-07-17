JNTU-Hyderabad clears air on poor mess maintenance at boys hostel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 08:36 PM

Hyderabad: After a video of a cat consuming curd from a bucket in the JNTU-Hyderabad Manjera’s boys hostel mess facility went viral, the university college engineering principal Dr. GV Narasimha Reddy said some students with an intention to tarnish mess workers image posted the issue on social media without informing hostel warden, principal or university authorities.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Dr. Reddy, citing preliminary information, said there was no chance of the cat entering the mess facility during dining time due to the presence of a large number of students and staff.

The cat might have entered the mess facility through an open window, he said, adding that students had already completed their dining and the mess was closed when the cat entered. He claimed that the feline did not touch any food prepared for serving students.

Based on the preliminary information, it has come to light that some three to four students with an intention to sensationalize the issue and tarnish the image of the mess workers posted the issue on social media, he said, adding that the issue was not brought to university officials’ notice in the first place.

After probing the issue, the college would be initiating necessary action against those responsible for the issue, he added.