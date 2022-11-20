TSCHE to hold conclave on employability in Hyderabad on Nov 21

State-level conclave on ‘Empowering Education to Augment Employability’ at Taj Deccan here on Monday.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) in collaboration with TCS iON and TSOnline is organizing a State-level conclave on ‘Empowering Education to Augment Employability’ at Taj Deccan here on Monday.

The conclave is aimed at bringing the thoughts of policymakers, academic thought leaders, educators, and industry experts to the fore on the critical topic of employability.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will take part in the event which has Principal Secretary to IT department Jayesh Ranjan as the keynote speaker. Secretary to Education department V Karuna, TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri, TSCHE Vice Chairman Prof. V Venkata Ramana, Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal and Vice Chancellors of State, Central and Private Universities, and directors of national institutions in the State will also take part in the conclave.