JNTU-Hyderabad invites applications for grant of affiliation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:55 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad on Monday issued a notification inviting applications from private colleges under its ambit for grant of affiliation for the academic year 2022-23.

The educational societies and managements of technical institutions can submit online applications (format A-122) along with necessary supporting documents on the website http://jntuhaac.in/ from July 5 to 18. For any queries, contact 8008421860 or email to supportaac@jntuh.ac.in.