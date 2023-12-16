JNTU-Hyderabad to award grace marks to students who failed final semester in 2022

The university decided to add a total of 30 grace marks for the regular students, who secured low marks and failed to make the cut in the examinations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad students who failed the final semester examinations held in 2022 have reasons to cheer as the university decided to award grace marks to them.

The university decided to add a total of 30 grace marks for the regular students, who secured low marks and failed to make the cut in the examinations. Similarly, 23 grace marks will be awarded to lateral entry students.

Acceding to the appeals made by students, the university took the decision to implement grace marks for this year as well. However, students requiring grace marks should apply for the same.

“Put together in all subjects, a total of 30 grace marks will be awarded. It could be 10 marks in one subject and two marks in other subjects. Last year, the varsity gave grace marks and the same has been extended this year as well,” said Prof. Manzoor Hussain, Registrar JNTU-Hyderabad.

In another major decision, the university also relaxed promotion and credits norms for BTech, BPharm and BBA students. As per new norm, applicable to this academic year, students are required to secure 25 per cent of total credits against present 50 per cent for promotion from first year second semester to second year first semester.

For promotion from second year second semester to third year first semester, the university relaxed the promotion norm of securing 60 per cent to 25 per cent of the total credits. This relaxation is expected to benefit over 3,500 students.