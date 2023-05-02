JNTU-Hyderabad to introduce BTech Biotech course from next academic year

JNTU-Hyderabad VC Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy said the BTech Biotech course has been in huge demand and hence the varsity has decided to introduce it and the admissions will be through the TS EAMCET

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

File photo.

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad is introducing the BTech Biotechnology course in its campus college in Hyderabad from the forthcoming academic year. This self-finance course will have 60 seats with a fee of Rs. 1 lakh per annum.

JNTU-Hyderabad Vice Chancellor Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy said the BTech Biotech course has been in huge demand and hence the varsity has decided to introduce it. The admissions will be through the TS EAMCET.

Prof. Reddy said several autonomous colleges under the ambit of the University were planning to roll out new courses in the upcoming academic year and have sought permission from the All India Council for Technical Education. “If the AICTE approves, the University will permit the introduction of new colleges in the autonomous colleges,” he said.

On the ongoing affiliation process, the JNTU – Hyderabad VC said the process was being done in a transparent manner and it would be completed by May 15 and the list of affiliated colleges would be made available by May 25.