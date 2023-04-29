JNTU-Hyderabad adds more exam centres for TS EAMCET this year

This year, TS EAMCET AM stream test will be conducted in 113 centres and engineering exam in 135 centres, as against 80 and 108 centres respectively the last year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 AM, Sat - 29 April 23

Hyderabad: With a record number of applications received for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)–Hyderabad has added more centres for smooth conduct of the entrance tests. This year, AM stream test will be conducted in 113 centres and engineering exam in 135 centres, as against 80 and 108 centres respectively the last year. The EAMCET is scheduled to be held from May 10 to 14 with AM on May 10 and 11 and engineering on May 12, 13 and 14.

A staggering 3,20,310 students registered, so far, as against a total applications of 2,66,714 in the last year. While 2,48,146 students registered from Telangana, 1,71,303 choose Hyderabad as their first centre preference. “Given the record number of applications, we are making elaborate arrangements for the test. Students will be allotted centres as per preference they exercised while filling in the form,” an official said.

As the State government scrapped 25 per cent weightage for the intermediate public examinations for calculating ranks in the EAMCET, the JNTU–Hyderabad has decided to process the results quickly. After conducting the test, candidates’ response sheets along with the preliminary key will be made available on the website. Students will be provided 72 hours to raise objections, if any, on the preliminary key.

“Objections received will be referred to the expert committee and later the final key will be announced. Earlier, adding Class XII marks weightage from different Boards to the EAMCET was a time taking process. Now that it has been done away with, results can be announced in about two weeks into the test,” an official said.