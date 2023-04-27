JNTU-Hyderabad launches psychological counselling centre

The new facility has a counselling room, psychological testing unit, mini–conference hall and a full-time psychiatrist for the staff and students of JNTU-H

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 AM, Thu - 27 April 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)– Hyderabad on Wednesday launched ‘Santulan’, a psychological counselling centre on its campus on Wednesday. The new facility, which was inaugurated by JNTU – Hyderabad Vice Chancellor Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy, has a counselling room, psychological testing unit, mini–conference hall and a full-time psychiatrist for the staff and students of JNTU-H.

The centre would provide free psycho-social support for the campus community. The free services include one-on-one and group counseling to address problem behaviors, helping students in increasing their coping skills and strategies which play an important role in building resilience and personal effectiveness, it said.

Psychological assessment would be undertaken to help the students in understanding their personality and prepare themselves for future endeavors, it said. Osmania University Psychology department retired Prof. Beena Chintalapuri played a key role in designing and preparing action plans required for proper functioning of the centre, it added.