JNTUH to extract legal expenditure on cases resulting in its favour

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:33 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: In a move to curtail unnecessary legal cases against it, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has decided to extract legal expenditure if cases filed by colleges arraying the university as respondent turn in favour of the varsity.

“The institutions/faculty who are filing cases arraying JNTU-H as respondent and if such cases result in favour of JNTU-H and also if such cases, in the opinion of JNTU-H, is frivolous and vexatious, in such an event, JNTU-H shall impose legal expenditure incurred upon such parties by JNTU-H,” the varsity said in a circular recently issued to all affiliated colleges.

The varsity has accordingly made changes to its affiliation procedure and regulation and included the cost for legal cases. However, before imposing such legal expenditure, the university will provide an opportunity to colleges seeking an explanation.

The decision of the JNTU-H on the legal costs being imposed will be final, it said, adding that if any amount towards the legal costs imposed by the university is not paid by the colleges, the varsity will not accept the affiliation application for the prospective year.

On asked whether this clause will have legal standing, a senior official said it was introduced only after consulting the legal department and it was approved by the Executive Council of the varsity.

Meanwhile, the affiliated colleges have to submit their request for the appointment of university nominees for selection committees (selection of faculty members) through online mode only up to July 8. While making the request, the affiliated colleges have been asked to submit copies of the notification for recruitment published in newspapers besides details of faculty required as per the AICTE/PCI norms, the number of faculty available and the number of faculty to be recruited cadre and department wise.

Due to time constraints, the varsity has proposed to hold the selection process on its campus. The colleges which are interested to conduct interviews on university premises are required to pay Rs.22,000 for every 10 candidates per department or part thereof.