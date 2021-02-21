Job alerts for freshers

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application.

Company: Kapston Facilities & Management Ltd

Position: Machine operators (Trainee)

Work location: Sadashivapet (Sangareddy District)

Qualifications: Inter / ITI Fitters (only male)

Age: Below 25 years

Only freshers required

Salary: Rs 10,000 per month

Contact: Sampath 9100096980

Company: Kapston Facilities & Management Ltd

Position: Van delivery executives

Work location: Hyderabad

Freshers or experienced individuals can apply

Salary: Rs 10,285 per month

Contact: Ashok 9100096982

Company: Competent Careers

Position: Education counselor (female)

Work location: Begumpet

Qualifications: Any degree

Freshers or experienced individuals can apply

Salary: As per company norms

Contact: Ravi 8886633652

Company: Kapil Consultancy

Position: Loan officer

Experience: Minimum of 6 months required

Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore, Vijayawada, Vizag, Pune & Gulbarga

Salary: Upto 30% hike on the previous salary

Contact: 7981482652

Company: Vtekis

Position: Sales executive — Real estate sales (domain)

Location: Hyderabad

Urgent job opportunity as sales executive

Experience: 6 months to 2 years

Gender: Only female

Contact: Teja 6305998947

Company: Asian Studies Center (IELTS Master)

Position: Student co-ordinator/manager (IELTS)

Experience: 1 to 2 years

Location: AP & Telangana

Salary: Rs 18,000 per month

Managing the class, preparing and setting tests

Contact: 8593000899

Company: Krish Consulting

Position: JAVA Developer, Sr. JAVA Developer, JAVA lead

Skill set: Core Java, JDBC, SQl, XML, Eclipse, IDE, SVN, JIRA, SDLC, Mainframe, Oracle Database & SQL Queries, Memory Management

Location: Hyderabad

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering

Experience: 3 to 10 years

Package: Open to discuss

Contact: 6303752920

Company: Quess Corp Ltd

Designation: CCE(customer care executive)

Location: Nagaram, Karkana, Kukatpally, Shivam Road

Salary: Rs 13,000 to Rs 16,000 NTH + ESI + PF + incentives

Experience: 3 years of experience in sales

Qualification: Diploma/Graduation with good communication skills

Contact: [email protected] /9110578184

Company: Tech-IM

Position: Oracle FMW admin.

Experience: 6 to 8 years

Package: Upto 10 lakh per annum

Work mode: Remote access

On contract basis for 6 months to 1 year (Role will be extended based on performance)

Notice period: Immediate or 15 days or 30 days

Skills: Senior Oracle Fusion Middleware Engineer

Contact: 8978437762

Company: VTekis Consulting LLC

Position: Call centre executive

Industry: Real estate

Experience: Min 1 to 2 years into real estate sales

Languages: English, Hindi

Job location: Kukatpally

Shift type: Night shift/Day shift

Contact: 9346316003

Company: Sensacore

Position: Sales executive

Qualification: Any graduate

Skills: Good communication skills & Microsoft Excel

Gender: Male

Canteen & Transport facility available

Location: Pashamayalaram

Send CV to [email protected]

Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: US voice process (Work from home)

1st month night shift later on rotational shifts

Experience: 0 to 1 year

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000

Qualification: Graduates /undergraduates

Candidates should be proficient in English

Contact: 9390888586

Company: Talent Cabin Private Limited

Position: Regional manager (Business development)

Location: Pune, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhuvaneswar, Kolkotta, Patna, Bhopal, Lucknow, Raipur

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: 5 years and above

Salary: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh per annum

Contact: 7660003777

Company: NetAmbit Value First Services

Hiring for Google Pay

Position: Field sales executive

Location: Hyderabad

Gender: Male

Qualification: SSC or above

Commission based salary (Rs 100 per account) Weekly-based payment

Immediate joining

Contact: 8712162549

Company: Keen Bright Solutions LLP

Position: Oracle technical consultant

Experience: 4 to 7 years

Salary: Based on previous package

Work location: Hyderabad

Type: Permanent

Skills: Bi Publisher, OAF (Oracle Application Framework)

Contact: [email protected]

Company: Aditya Music India Pvt Ltd

Position: Trainee (fresher openings)

Experience: 0 to 1 year

Qualification: Any graduation

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month

Required skills: Knowledge on Microsoft Excel

Good communication skills

Contact: 9000131424

Company: Kamala Farms

Position: Assistant farm manager

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Msc, Bsc

Email: [email protected]

Company: Universal Water Chemicals

Position: Telesales executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: 2 to 3 years

Email: [email protected]

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: Service engineer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Diploma, BE

Experience: 0 to 2 years

Contact: 9160234678

Email: [email protected]

Company: KgtoPg Software Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Manual testing

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: BTech

Experience: 0 to 1 years

Contact: Dileep [email protected]

Company: PVR Limited

Position: Entertainment service provider

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Class 10

Experience: 0 to 1 years

Contact: Suresh 9381126723

Company: Square Yards

Position: Business development executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree

Note: Bike is mandatory

Contact: Sainath 9010038317

Company: Maaxtreem

Position: Marketing executive/finance

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MBA

Experience: 1 to 2 years

Contact: Rani 040-40265093

Company: HDB Financial Services

Position: Sales executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Degree

Experience: 1 to 5 years

Contact: Venkatesh 9550875025

Company: Our Staffing Solutions

Position: Field/Marketing executive

Location: Andhra Pradesh

Qualification: Any degree

Freshers and experienced individuals can apply

Contact: Revathi 8519904948

Company: Innov Source Pvt Ltd

Position: Banking sales executive/tele callers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Intermediate or any degree

Experience: 0 to 1 years

Contact: Soundarya 9949255030

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Solar plat technicians

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: ITI (2017 to 2019)

Salary: Rs 13,000 per month

Experience: 0 to 1 years

Contact: Priyanka 8978719518

Company: Quess corp Ltd

Position: Sales promoter

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 6,600 per month

Qualification: Intermediate

Contact: Rahul 9059385888

Company: Neon Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Intermediate

Experience: 0 to 1 years

Contact: Pavan 7799772426

Company: Bnew Mobiles

Position: CCTV executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Intermediate

Experience: 0 to 1 years

Contact: Harish 7337330919

Company: Yasaswi Group

Position: Machine operator

Location: Shamshabad

Qualification: BCom/ BA

Freshers or experienced individuals can apply

Contact: Sunil 9160234678

Company: HDFC Bank

Position: Sales officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: 0 to 1 years

Salary: Rs 14,500 per month + incentives

Contact: Kartheek 8660437112

Company: Edify Internship

Position: Marketing executive

Job location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 8000 to Rs 15,000 per month

Qualification: MBA Marketing

Contact: Vamshi 8873339999

Company: Vagarious Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Domestic voice process

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Salary: Rs 9,000 to Rs 25,000 per month

Qualification: Intermediate or any graduation

Contact: 8919801095

Company: Urbanrise

Position: Sales executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: Upto Rs 30,000 per month

Experience: 2 to 3 years

Age limit: 27 years

Contact: 9384870721

Company: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Position: AR calling voice process

Location: Uppal

Salary: Rs 2.5 lakh per annum

Night shifts only

Pick & drop cab facility within 40 kms radius

Immediate joining

Contact: 8686273622

Company: G4S Security Services

Position: Lady security guards

Experience: Min 1 + year

Salary: Rs 10,800 per month

Location: Hyderabad

Age limit: 19 to 35 years

Free food and free transportation

Contact: 9100984926

Company: Kalyani Motors

Position: HR executive (male)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree

Salary: Upto Rs 2.5 lakh per annum

Experience: 1 to 5 years into non-IT recruitment

Contact: Bala Krishna 9100222398

Company: Servocare India Private Limited

Position: Service Engineer

Industry Type: Manufacturing

Education UG: Diploma in Electrical, ITI (Electrical) / Diploma in EEE,/ Btech (EEE)

Experience: 0.6 – 3Years.

Location: Hyderabad (Jubilee hills)

Contact Number: 7799997066

Company: BPSP HR Solutions

Position: Synthesis R&D

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MSC organic Chemistry, M pharma medicine chemistry

Salary: As per company norms

Experience: Freshers

Contact Number: 9491552498

Company: Talent Pro India

Position: Sales Promoter (Only Female)

Qualification: Inter& Degree.

Experience: Fresher/ 6 months and above in Any FMCG/Retail.

Salary: Take home 10k to 15k Take Home+ DA + ESI + PF.

Location: Hyderabad and Andra Pradesh.

Contact: [email protected] / 8897640988

