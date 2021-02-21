Job alerts for freshers

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 3,60,000+ active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Company: Kapston Facilities & Management Ltd
Position: Machine operators (Trainee)
Work location: Sadashivapet (Sangareddy District)
Qualifications: Inter / ITI Fitters (only male)
Age: Below 25 years
Only freshers required
Salary: Rs 10,000 per month
Contact: Sampath 9100096980
Company: Kapston Facilities & Management Ltd
Position: Van delivery executives
Work location: Hyderabad
Freshers or experienced individuals can apply
Salary: Rs 10,285 per month
Contact: Ashok 9100096982
Company: Competent Careers
Position: Education counselor (female)
Work location: Begumpet
Qualifications: Any degree
Freshers or experienced individuals can apply
Salary: As per company norms
Contact: Ravi 8886633652
Company: Kapil Consultancy
Position: Loan officer
Experience: Minimum of 6 months required
Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore, Vijayawada, Vizag, Pune & Gulbarga
Salary: Upto 30% hike on the previous salary
Contact: 7981482652
Company: Vtekis
Position: Sales executive — Real estate sales (domain)
Location: Hyderabad
Urgent job opportunity as sales executive
Experience: 6 months to 2 years
Gender: Only female
Contact: Teja 6305998947
Company: Asian Studies Center (IELTS Master)
Position: Student co-ordinator/manager (IELTS)
Experience: 1 to 2 years
Location: AP & Telangana
Salary: Rs 18,000 per month
Managing the class, preparing and setting tests
Contact: 8593000899
Company: Krish Consulting
Position: JAVA Developer, Sr. JAVA Developer, JAVA lead
Skill set: Core Java, JDBC, SQl, XML, Eclipse, IDE, SVN, JIRA, SDLC, Mainframe, Oracle Database & SQL Queries, Memory Management
Location: Hyderabad
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering
Experience: 3 to 10 years
Package: Open to discuss
Contact: 6303752920
Company: Quess Corp Ltd
Designation: CCE(customer care executive)
Location: Nagaram, Karkana, Kukatpally, Shivam Road
Salary: Rs 13,000 to Rs 16,000 NTH + ESI + PF + incentives
Experience: 3 years of experience in sales
Qualification: Diploma/Graduation with good communication skills
Contact: [email protected] /9110578184
Company: Tech-IM
Position: Oracle FMW admin.
Experience: 6 to 8 years
Package: Upto 10 lakh per annum
Work mode: Remote access
On contract basis for 6 months to 1 year (Role will be extended based on performance)
Notice period: Immediate or 15 days or 30 days
Skills: Senior Oracle Fusion Middleware Engineer
Contact: 8978437762
Company: VTekis Consulting LLC
Position: Call centre executive
Industry: Real estate
Experience: Min 1 to 2 years into real estate sales
Languages: English, Hindi
Job location: Kukatpally
Shift type: Night shift/Day shift
Contact: 9346316003
Company: Sensacore
Position: Sales executive
Qualification: Any graduate
Skills: Good communication skills & Microsoft Excel
Gender: Male
Canteen & Transport facility available
Location: Pashamayalaram
Send CV to [email protected]
Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: US voice process (Work from home)
1st month night shift later on rotational shifts
Experience: 0 to 1 year
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000
Qualification: Graduates /undergraduates
Candidates should be proficient in English
Contact: 9390888586
Company: Talent Cabin Private Limited
Position: Regional manager (Business development)
Location: Pune, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhuvaneswar, Kolkotta, Patna, Bhopal, Lucknow, Raipur
Qualification: Any degree
Experience: 5 years and above
Salary: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh per annum
Contact: 7660003777
Company: NetAmbit Value First Services
Hiring for Google Pay
Position: Field sales executive
Location: Hyderabad
Gender: Male
Qualification: SSC or above
Commission based salary (Rs 100 per account) Weekly-based payment
Immediate joining
Contact: 8712162549
Company: Keen Bright Solutions LLP
Position: Oracle technical consultant
Experience: 4 to 7 years
Salary: Based on previous package
Work location: Hyderabad
Type: Permanent
Skills: Bi Publisher, OAF (Oracle Application Framework)
Contact: [email protected]
Company: Aditya Music India Pvt Ltd
Position: Trainee (fresher openings)
Experience: 0 to 1 year
Qualification: Any graduation
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month
Required skills: Knowledge on Microsoft Excel
Good communication skills
Contact: 9000131424
Company: Kamala Farms
Position: Assistant farm manager
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Msc, Bsc
Email: [email protected]
Company: Universal Water Chemicals
Position: Telesales executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any degree
Experience: 2 to 3 years
Email: [email protected]
Company: Yashaswi Group
Position: Service engineer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Diploma, BE
Experience: 0 to 2 years
Contact: 9160234678
Email: [email protected]
Company: KgtoPg Software Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Manual testing
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: BTech
Experience: 0 to 1 years
Contact: Dileep [email protected]
Company: PVR Limited
Position: Entertainment service provider
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Class 10
Experience: 0 to 1 years
Contact: Suresh 9381126723
Company: Square Yards
Position: Business development executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any degree
Note: Bike is mandatory
Contact: Sainath 9010038317
Company: Maaxtreem
Position: Marketing executive/finance
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MBA
Experience: 1 to 2 years
Contact: Rani 040-40265093
Company: HDB Financial Services
Position: Sales executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Degree
Experience: 1 to 5 years
Contact: Venkatesh 9550875025
Company: Our Staffing Solutions
Position: Field/Marketing executive
Location: Andhra Pradesh
Qualification: Any degree
Freshers and experienced individuals can apply
Contact: Revathi 8519904948
Company: Innov Source Pvt Ltd
Position: Banking sales executive/tele callers
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Intermediate or any degree
Experience: 0 to 1 years
Contact: Soundarya 9949255030
Company: Vpro soft
Position: Solar plat technicians
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: ITI (2017 to 2019)
Salary: Rs 13,000 per month
Experience: 0 to 1 years
Contact: Priyanka 8978719518
Company: Quess corp Ltd
Position: Sales promoter
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 6,600 per month
Qualification: Intermediate
Contact: Rahul 9059385888
Company: Neon Motors Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Intermediate
Experience: 0 to 1 years
Contact: Pavan 7799772426
Company: Bnew Mobiles
Position: CCTV executives
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Intermediate
Experience: 0 to 1 years
Contact: Harish 7337330919
Company: Yasaswi Group
Position: Machine operator
Location: Shamshabad
Qualification: BCom/ BA
Freshers or experienced individuals can apply
Contact: Sunil 9160234678
Company: HDFC Bank
Position: Sales officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any degree
Experience: 0 to 1 years
Salary: Rs 14,500 per month + incentives
Contact: Kartheek 8660437112
Company: Edify Internship
Position: Marketing executive
Job location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 8000 to Rs 15,000 per month
Qualification: MBA Marketing
Contact: Vamshi 8873339999
Company: Vagarious Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Domestic voice process
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0 to 3 years
Salary: Rs 9,000 to Rs 25,000 per month
Qualification: Intermediate or any graduation
Contact: 8919801095
Company: Urbanrise
Position: Sales executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: Upto Rs 30,000 per month
Experience: 2 to 3 years
Age limit: 27 years
Contact: 9384870721
Company: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Position: AR calling voice process
Location: Uppal
Salary: Rs 2.5 lakh per annum
Night shifts only
Pick & drop cab facility within 40 kms radius
Immediate joining
Contact: 8686273622
Company: G4S Security Services
Position: Lady security guards
Experience: Min 1 + year
Salary: Rs 10,800 per month
Location: Hyderabad
Age limit: 19 to 35 years
Free food and free transportation
Contact: 9100984926
Company: Kalyani Motors
Position: HR executive (male)
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any degree
Salary: Upto Rs 2.5 lakh per annum
Experience: 1 to 5 years into non-IT recruitment
Contact: Bala Krishna 9100222398
Company: Servocare India Private Limited
Position: Service Engineer
Industry Type: Manufacturing
Education UG: Diploma in Electrical, ITI (Electrical) / Diploma in EEE,/ Btech (EEE)
Experience: 0.6 – 3Years.
Location: Hyderabad (Jubilee hills)
Contact Number: 7799997066
Company: BPSP HR Solutions
Position: Synthesis R&D
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MSC organic Chemistry, M pharma medicine chemistry
Salary: As per company norms
Experience: Freshers
Contact Number: 9491552498
Company: Talent Pro India
Position: Sales Promoter (Only Female)
Qualification: Inter& Degree.
Experience: Fresher/ 6 months and above in Any FMCG/Retail.
Salary: Take home 10k to 15k Take Home+ DA + ESI + PF.
Location: Hyderabad and Andra Pradesh.
Contact: [email protected] / 8897640988
