Global Rice Summit 2024 in June in Hyderabad

The participants will include scientists, representatives of business organizations, exporters, importers, academicians, entrepreneurs from the farm sector and those dealing with rice related products and representatives of start-up companies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 08:59 PM

The participants will include scientists, representatives of business organizations, exporters, importers, academicians, entrepreneurs from the farm sector and those dealing with rice related products and representatives of start-up companies.

Hyderabad: Over 500 foreign delegates representing 28 countries will take part in the Global Rice Summit that will be organised jointly by the Government of Telangana and the International Commodity Institute, USA here from June 4 to 6.

The participants will include scientists, representatives of business organizations, exporters, importers, academicians, entrepreneurs from the farm sector and those dealing with rice related products and representatives of start-up companies.

Also Read Telangana: IDBI Bank presents two electric buggies to ICRISAT

The main objective of the rice conference is to create demand for the rice and rice products grown in Telangana by introducing them to people world over. It is also intended to provide marketing facilities to safeguard the interests of the State’s farmers.

Rice cultivation would be made profitable in the State while promoting seed cultivation and export. Apart from presenting different varieties of rice grown around the world, their importance will be explained in this conference. Domestic seed varieties would also be displayed to the foreign delegates.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao said on Tuesday that the Department of Agriculture would prepare a two hour special programme showcasing the various products from rice and seed sector of the State for the occasion.