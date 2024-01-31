BioAsia announces Genome Valley Excellence Award to Prof Gregg L Semenza

Prof Gregg L Semenza pioneering work in the field is critical in the treatment of diseases such as cancer, anemia, blinding eye diseases, and cardiovascular disorders.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 January 2024, 10:35 PM

Hyderabad: The 21st edition of BioAsia, the annual healthcare and life sciences event in Hyderabad, has announced that the Genome Valley Excellence Award-2024 will be conferred upon Noble Prize winning Paediatrician and Professor Gregg L. Semenza for his prominent ground-breaking discovery in unveiling the hypoxia-inducible factor 1 (HIF-1 protein), a pivotal discovery controlling gene expression in response to fluctuations in oxygen availability, a press release said.

Professor L. Semenza is currently the C. Michael Armstrong Professor of Genetic Medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, USA. His pioneering work in the field is critical in the treatment of diseases such as cancer, anemia, blinding eye diseases, and cardiovascular disorders.

“The significance of the genome valley excellence award lies not only in honoring outstanding individuals like Professor Gregg L. Semenza but also in highlighting the collective efforts of the lifesciences community towards advancing scientific knowledge and improving human health,” said Shakthi M. Nagappan, CEO, BioAsia and Director of Lifesciences and Pharma, Government of Telangana.