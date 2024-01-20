Looking for jobs? DEET is here to help you

DEET is powered by Workruit and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application
Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.
DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.
With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.
Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt Ltd
Profile: Quality Assurance
Qualification: SSC, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma
Experience: 1 year – 4 year of relevant experience
Salary: Based on experience
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9010025666, 8096422111, info@nalandacorporateservices.com
Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt Ltd
Profile: Store Worker
Qualification: SSC, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma
Experience: 1 year – 4 year of relevant experience
Salary: Based on the experience
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9010025666, 8096422111, info@nalandacorporateservices.com
Vetrotech Soft Solutions
Profile: Customer Support Associate, responsible for handling calls in Domestic Telecom Process, provide support and customer service to client.
Qualification: Intermediate / Degree
Gender: Male / Female
Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam
Salary: Rs 11,000 (for Telugu speaking),. Rs 13,000 (for Kannada speaking), Rs 14,000 (for Tamil speaking), Rs 15,000 (for Malayalam speaking)
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 6301347307
Vetrotech Soft Solutions
Profile: Sales Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Graduate
Language: English & a regional language
Skills: Communication, must have acumen for sales
Experience: Freshers can apply
Vacancies- 20
Contact: 6301347307
Tatwa Technologies
Profile: BPO
Qualification: 12th pass or above
Experience: Freshers or experienced
Language required: Telugu
Salary: upto 12000 per month
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 25
Contact: 8106409931
Tatwa Technologies
Profile: BPO
Qualification: 12th pass or above
Experience: Freshers or experienced
Language required: Kannada
Salary: upto 16000 per month
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 15
Contact: 8106409931
Tatwa Technologies
Profile: BPO
Qualification: 12th pass or above
Experience: Freshers or experienced
Language required: Malyalam
Salary: upto Rs 16000 per month
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8106409931
For any queries (or) details, contact us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com