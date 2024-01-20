| Looking For Jobs Deet Is Here To Help You 3

DEET is powered by Workruit and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 09:53 PM

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.

Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt Ltd

Profile: Quality Assurance

Qualification: SSC, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma

Experience: 1 year – 4 year of relevant experience

Salary: Based on experience

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9010025666, 8096422111, info@nalandacorporateservices.com

Profile: Store Worker

Qualification: SSC, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma

Experience: 1 year – 4 year of relevant experience

Salary: Based on the experience

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9010025666, 8096422111, info@nalandacorporateservices.com

Vetrotech Soft Solutions

Profile: Customer Support Associate, responsible for handling calls in Domestic Telecom Process, provide support and customer service to client.

Qualification: Intermediate / Degree

Gender: Male / Female

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam

Salary: Rs 11,000 (for Telugu speaking),. Rs 13,000 (for Kannada speaking), Rs 14,000 (for Tamil speaking), Rs 15,000 (for Malayalam speaking)

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 6301347307

Profile: Sales Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Graduate

Language: English & a regional language

Skills: Communication, must have acumen for sales

Experience: Freshers can apply

Vacancies- 20

Contact: 6301347307

Tatwa Technologies

Profile: BPO

Qualification: 12th pass or above

Experience: Freshers or experienced

Language required: Telugu

Salary: upto 12000 per month

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 25

Contact: 8106409931

Profile: BPO

Qualification: 12th pass or above

Experience: Freshers or experienced

Language required: Kannada

Salary: upto 16000 per month

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 15

Contact: 8106409931

Profile: BPO

Qualification: 12th pass or above

Experience: Freshers or experienced

Language required: Malyalam

Salary: upto Rs 16000 per month

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8106409931

For any queries (or) details, contact us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com