Job alerts for freshers

Company: Team Lease

Job title: Sales associate

Salary: Rs 9,700 per month + incentives

Positions open: 250

Location: Hyderabad

Job role: Individuals have to speak with customers for queries

Shifts: General shifts

Contact: 9573444747

Company: Innov Source

Job title: Relationship executives/Telecallers

Vacancies: 250

Age: 18 to 30 years

Experience: 0 to 1 year required

Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000 + PF + ESI + incentives

Qualification: Intermediate or any degree

Work location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9949255030

Company: Competent Careers

Position: Education counsellor (female)

Work location: Begumpet

Qualifications: Any degree

Experience: Freshers or experienced individuals

Salary: As per company norms

Contact: Ravi 8886633652

Company: Talent Pro India

Position: Telecaller

Qualification: Inter & degree

Experience: Freshers/6 months and above experience in FMCG/Retail sector.

Salary: Take home Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 + DA + ESI + PF

Location: Hyderabad & Andra Pradesh

Contact: [email protected] / 8897640988

Company: ThickShake Factory

Position: Customer service

Location: Gachibowli

Salary: Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 per month

Qualification: SSC/Intermediate

Contact: Tejaswy 7337332022

Company: White Force

Profile: Nurse

Qualification: GNM, BSc, Post Bsc.

Shift timing: 12 hours (rotational shifts; 8 am to 8 pm/8 pm to 8 am) & 24 hours stay duty

Work area: Patient home across

Male & female candidates can apply

Salary: Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 6264800153

Company: Sensacore

Position: Digital marketing executive

Qualification: Any graduate

Experience: 1 to 2 years

Gender: Male

Location: Pashamayalaram, Hyderabad

Share CV to [email protected]

Company: Likitha Diagnostic

Profile: Front Office Executive

Salary: Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per month

Qualification: Any graduate

Location: Hyderabad

Typing speed should be min 30 wpm

Contact: 9948161810

Company: Likitha Diagnostic

Profile: Business development executive

Salary: Rs 13000 per month

Experience: 1 to 2 years

Qualification: Any graduate

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9948161810

Company: Kalyani Motors (Maruti Suzuki /NEXA)

Position: Dealer sales executives (male)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate & one year of exposure in Automobile Industry (Car/ Bike Sales Experience)

Experience: 1 to 6 years (car sales)

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 + attractive incentives.

Age: 21 to 34 years

Skills required: Showroom sales in 2/4 Wheeler

Contact: 9100222398

Company: G4s Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd

Position: Security guard

Location: Jeedimetla

Requirements: Age 18 to 39 years

Height: 5’5 inches minimum

Weight: 60 kgs

Good eyesight with no skin diseases

Contact: Vijay Kumar 9100984926

Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Full stack DOT NET developer

Experience: 3 to 8 years of real time experience

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MCA/BTech/BA/BCom/BSc

Contact: Ramya 9390888586

Company: Kamala Farms

Position: Assistant farm manager

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MSc, BSc

Email: [email protected]

Company: Universal Water Chemicals

Position: Telesales executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: 2 to 3 years

Email: [email protected]

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: Service engineer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Diploma, BE

Experience: 0 to 2 years

Contact: 9160234678

Email: [email protected]

Company: KgtoPg Software Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Manual testing

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: BTech

Experience: 0 to 1 years

Contact Person: Dileep

Email: [email protected]

Company: PVR Limited

Position: Entertainment service provider

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Class 10

Experience: 0 to 1 years

Contact: Suresh 9381126723

Company: Yasaswi Group

Position: Machine Operator

Location: Shamshabad

Qualification: BCom /BA

Experience: Freshers and experienced individuals

Contact: Sunil 9160234678

Company: Kapston Facilities & Management Ltd

Position: Machine operators (Trainee)

Work location: Sadashivapet (Sangareddy District)

Qualifications: Inter/ITI fitters (male)

Age: Below 25 years

Experience: Only freshers

Salary: Rs 10,000 per month

Contact: Sampath 9100096980

Company: VTekis

Position: Sales executive (female candidates for real estate sales)

Location: Hyderabad

Immediate joining

Experience: Six months to 2 years

Contact Person: Teja

Contact: 6305998947

Company: Keen Bright Solutions LLP

Position: Technical specialist (Cloud)

Scope of work: Application development for 5G technology

Domain: IoT /Geo spatial data/telecom

Experience: 6 + years of industry experience in telecom industry

Education: Graduation/PG of any stream but individuals must have computers/IT knowledge

Salary: Based on previous package

Work Location: Hyderabad

Contact: [email protected] / 9493691483

Company: ICCS

Designation: Customer care executives

Salary: Rs 10,000 per month

Job role: Inbound process

No target/no cab or food will be provided

Languages: Telugu and English

Eligibility: Intermediate or graduation

Contact: 7013109091

Company: Sankhya Business Services Pvt Ltd

Position: Trainee manager (female)

Location: Paradise

Qualification: Class 10, Intermediate

Immediate joining

Contact: Afreen 7995813330

Company: Yannick Tech Systems Pvt Ltd

Position: Telesales

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Freshers or experienced individuals

Contact: Naveen 9133131989

Company: Tech-IM

Position: Oracle FMW admin

Experience: 6 to 8 years

Package: Upto Rs 10 lakh per annum

Work mode: Remote access

Contract basis for 6 months to 1 year (Role may get extended based on performance)

Notice period: Immediate joining or 15/30 days

Skills required: Senior Oracle Fusion Middleware engineer

Contact: 8978437762

Company: VTekis Consulting LLC

Position: Call centre executives

Industry: Real Estate

Experience required: Min 1 to 2 years into real estate sales

Languages: English, Hindi

Job Location: Kukatpally

Shift type: Night shift/day shift

Contact: 9346316003

Company: Quess Corp Ltd

Designation: Customer care executive

Location: Nagaram, Karkana, Kukatpally, Shivam Road

Salary: Rs 13,000 to Rs 16,000 per month + ESI + PF + incentives

Experience: Individuals should have 0 to 3 years experience in any sales

Qualification: Diploma/Graduation with good communication skills

Contact: [email protected] /9110578184

Company: Paytm

Position: Field sales executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: 1 to 3 years

Salary: Rs 1.35 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh per annum

Contact: 9160427676

Company: Vagarious Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Domestic voice process

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Salary: Rs 9,000 to Rs 25,000 per month

Qualification: Intermediate/Graduates can apply

Contact: 8919801095

Company: Urbanrise

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: Upto 30,000 /Month

Experience: 2-3Years

Age Limit: 27Years

Contact No: 9384870721

Company: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Position: AR Calling Voice Process

Location: Uppal (Hyd)

Salary: 2.5LPA

Fixed Night shifts

Two ways cabs provided

Work From office

Immediate joiner

Pick and drop within 40KM Radius.

Contact No: 8686273622

Company Name: G4S Security Services

Position: Lady Security Guards

Experience: Min 1+ Year

Salary: 10,800 Take Home

Location: Hyderabad

Age Limit: 19 – 35 Years

Free Food and Free Transportation

Contact Number: 9100984926

Company: Kalyani Motors

Position: HR Executive (Male)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: upto 2.5LPA

Experience: 1-5 years into Non IT Recruitment

Contact Person: Bala Krishna

Contact No: 9100222398

Company: Servocare India Private Limited

Position: Service Engineer

Industry Type: Manufacturing

Education UG: Diploma in Electrical, ITI (Electrical) / Diploma in EEE,/ Btech (EEE)

Experience: 0.6 – 3Years.

Location: Hyderabad (Jubilee hills)

Contact Number: 7799997066

Company: BPSP HR Solutions

Position: Synthesis R&D

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MSC organic Chemistry, M pharma medicine chemistry

Salary: As per company norms

Experience: Freshers

Contact Number: 9491552498

