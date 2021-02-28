Job alerts for freshers

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 3,60,000+ active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs. Now that you are ready to apply for a job, Do you have your resume ready? If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Instant Resume” is the key.
With Workruit Instant Resume you can Create your resume in less than 5 minutes. All you have to do is 1. Register 2. Choose a resume template 3. Add your details to the resume 4. Download & share your resume.
It is that easy. Download Workruit Instant Resume app using this link: bit.ly/simplyresume
Company: Team Lease
Job title: Sales associate
Salary: Rs 9,700 per month + incentives
Positions open: 250
Location: Hyderabad
Job role: Individuals have to speak with customers for queries
Shifts: General shifts
Contact: 9573444747
Company: Innov Source
Job title: Relationship executives/Telecallers
Vacancies: 250
Age: 18 to 30 years
Experience: 0 to 1 year required
Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000 + PF + ESI + incentives
Qualification: Intermediate or any degree
Work location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9949255030
Company: Competent Careers
Position: Education counsellor (female)
Work location: Begumpet
Qualifications: Any degree
Experience: Freshers or experienced individuals
Salary: As per company norms
Contact: Ravi 8886633652
Company: Talent Pro India
Position: Telecaller
Qualification: Inter & degree
Experience: Freshers/6 months and above experience in FMCG/Retail sector.
Salary: Take home Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 + DA + ESI + PF
Location: Hyderabad & Andra Pradesh
Contact: [email protected] / 8897640988
Company: ThickShake Factory
Position: Customer service
Location: Gachibowli
Salary: Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 per month
Qualification: SSC/Intermediate
Contact: Tejaswy 7337332022
Company: White Force
Profile: Nurse
Qualification: GNM, BSc, Post Bsc.
Shift timing: 12 hours (rotational shifts; 8 am to 8 pm/8 pm to 8 am) & 24 hours stay duty
Work area: Patient home across
Male & female candidates can apply
Salary: Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 6264800153
Company: Sensacore
Position: Digital marketing executive
Qualification: Any graduate
Experience: 1 to 2 years
Gender: Male
Location: Pashamayalaram, Hyderabad
Share CV to [email protected]
Company: Likitha Diagnostic
Profile: Front Office Executive
Salary: Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per month
Qualification: Any graduate
Location: Hyderabad
Typing speed should be min 30 wpm
Contact: 9948161810
Company: Likitha Diagnostic
Profile: Business development executive
Salary: Rs 13000 per month
Experience: 1 to 2 years
Qualification: Any graduate
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9948161810
Company: Kalyani Motors (Maruti Suzuki /NEXA)
Position: Dealer sales executives (male)
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum Intermediate & one year of exposure in Automobile Industry (Car/ Bike Sales Experience)
Experience: 1 to 6 years (car sales)
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 + attractive incentives.
Age: 21 to 34 years
Skills required: Showroom sales in 2/4 Wheeler
Contact: 9100222398
Company: G4s Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd
Position: Security guard
Location: Jeedimetla
Requirements: Age 18 to 39 years
Height: 5’5 inches minimum
Weight: 60 kgs
Good eyesight with no skin diseases
Contact: Vijay Kumar 9100984926
Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Full stack DOT NET developer
Experience: 3 to 8 years of real time experience
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MCA/BTech/BA/BCom/BSc
Contact: Ramya 9390888586
Company: Kamala Farms
Position: Assistant farm manager
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MSc, BSc
Email: [email protected]
Company: Universal Water Chemicals
Position: Telesales executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any degree
Experience: 2 to 3 years
Email: [email protected]
Company: Yashaswi Group
Position: Service engineer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Diploma, BE
Experience: 0 to 2 years
Contact: 9160234678
Email: [email protected]
Company: KgtoPg Software Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Manual testing
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: BTech
Experience: 0 to 1 years
Contact Person: Dileep
Email: [email protected]
Company: PVR Limited
Position: Entertainment service provider
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Class 10
Experience: 0 to 1 years
Contact: Suresh 9381126723
Company: Yasaswi Group
Position: Machine Operator
Location: Shamshabad
Qualification: BCom /BA
Experience: Freshers and experienced individuals
Contact: Sunil 9160234678
Company: Kapston Facilities & Management Ltd
Position: Machine operators (Trainee)
Work location: Sadashivapet (Sangareddy District)
Qualifications: Inter/ITI fitters (male)
Age: Below 25 years
Experience: Only freshers
Salary: Rs 10,000 per month
Contact: Sampath 9100096980
Company: VTekis
Position: Sales executive (female candidates for real estate sales)
Location: Hyderabad
Immediate joining
Experience: Six months to 2 years
Contact Person: Teja
Contact: 6305998947
Company: Keen Bright Solutions LLP
Position: Technical specialist (Cloud)
Scope of work: Application development for 5G technology
Domain: IoT /Geo spatial data/telecom
Experience: 6 + years of industry experience in telecom industry
Education: Graduation/PG of any stream but individuals must have computers/IT knowledge
Salary: Based on previous package
Work Location: Hyderabad
Contact: [email protected] / 9493691483
Company: ICCS
Designation: Customer care executives
Salary: Rs 10,000 per month
Job role: Inbound process
No target/no cab or food will be provided
Languages: Telugu and English
Eligibility: Intermediate or graduation
Contact: 7013109091
Company: Sankhya Business Services Pvt Ltd
Position: Trainee manager (female)
Location: Paradise
Qualification: Class 10, Intermediate
Immediate joining
Contact: Afreen 7995813330
Company: Yannick Tech Systems Pvt Ltd
Position: Telesales
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: Freshers or experienced individuals
Contact: Naveen 9133131989
Company: Tech-IM
Position: Oracle FMW admin
Experience: 6 to 8 years
Package: Upto Rs 10 lakh per annum
Work mode: Remote access
Contract basis for 6 months to 1 year (Role may get extended based on performance)
Notice period: Immediate joining or 15/30 days
Skills required: Senior Oracle Fusion Middleware engineer
Contact: 8978437762
Company: VTekis Consulting LLC
Position: Call centre executives
Industry: Real Estate
Experience required: Min 1 to 2 years into real estate sales
Languages: English, Hindi
Job Location: Kukatpally
Shift type: Night shift/day shift
Contact: 9346316003
Company: Quess Corp Ltd
Designation: Customer care executive
Location: Nagaram, Karkana, Kukatpally, Shivam Road
Salary: Rs 13,000 to Rs 16,000 per month + ESI + PF + incentives
Experience: Individuals should have 0 to 3 years experience in any sales
Qualification: Diploma/Graduation with good communication skills
Contact: [email protected] /9110578184
Company: Paytm
Position: Field sales executives
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any degree
Experience: 1 to 3 years
Salary: Rs 1.35 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh per annum
Contact: 9160427676
Company: Vagarious Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Domestic voice process
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0 to 3 years
Salary: Rs 9,000 to Rs 25,000 per month
Qualification: Intermediate/Graduates can apply
Contact: 8919801095
Company: Urbanrise
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: Upto 30,000 /Month
Experience: 2-3Years
Age Limit: 27Years
Contact No: 9384870721
Company: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Position: AR Calling Voice Process
Location: Uppal (Hyd)
Salary: 2.5LPA
Fixed Night shifts
Two ways cabs provided
Work From office
Immediate joiner
Pick and drop within 40KM Radius.
Contact No: 8686273622
Company Name: G4S Security Services
Position: Lady Security Guards
Experience: Min 1+ Year
Salary: 10,800 Take Home
Location: Hyderabad
Age Limit: 19 – 35 Years
Free Food and Free Transportation
Contact Number: 9100984926
Company: Kalyani Motors
Position: HR Executive (Male)
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: upto 2.5LPA
Experience: 1-5 years into Non IT Recruitment
Contact Person: Bala Krishna
Contact No: 9100222398
Company: Servocare India Private Limited
Position: Service Engineer
Industry Type: Manufacturing
Education UG: Diploma in Electrical, ITI (Electrical) / Diploma in EEE,/ Btech (EEE)
Experience: 0.6 – 3Years.
Location: Hyderabad (Jubilee hills)
Contact Number: 7799997066
Company: BPSP HR Solutions
Position: Synthesis R&D
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MSC organic Chemistry, M pharma medicine chemistry
Salary: As per company norms
Experience: Freshers
Contact Number: 9491552498
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .