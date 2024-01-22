Job Fair in Nizamabad on Jan 24

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 08:30 PM

Representational Image

Nizamabad: A job fair will be organized in the district on January 24 for jobs in the private sector.

In a statement issued here on Monday, District Employment Officer S Srinivas said the private companies were looking for Fitter, Officer’s, CRM Trainer, DevOps Trainers, Application Developer, IOT Trainers, FTCP Trainers and Mobilizer. The job fair will be organised at District Recruitment Office, Shivaji Nagar between 10 am to 2 pm.

Persons between the age group of 18 t0 30-years and having B.Sc/ M.Sc (Chemistry) & ITI/DME, B.tech and MCA degrees can apply.

Interested persons can contact 9581768413,99487 48428,9959456793 for further details.