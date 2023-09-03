Telangana: Pingle college job fair receives overwhelming response

Of the 1048 students who registered for the fair, 568 attended, and 112 were selected for jobs.

08:15 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Hanumakonda: A job fair organized by Pingle College for Women’s (Autonomous) College here on Saturday received an unprecedented response. The fair, held under the joint auspices of Telangana Skill Knowledge Centre (TSKC) and Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET), saw participation from 23 companies, including Cap Gemini, JP Morgan, State Street, Goldman Search, One More Gold, HDFC Life Insurance Company, City union Bank, Flip Card, International Shopping Mall, and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, said Principal Dr Chandramouli in a press note here on Sunday.

The fair was inaugurated by Anil Kumar, General Manager of DEET. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the job fair was a great opportunity for students to get placed in good companies. He also urged the colleges to organize more such fairs to help students find employment.

Dr Chandramouli said that the college was committed to providing quality education and employment opportunities to its students. He said that the job fair was a step in that direction.

College TSKC Co-ordinator S Kavitha TSKC Mentor Mohammad Rafi, Vice Principal Dr G. Suhasini, Controller of Examination Dr D Ramakrishna Reddy, Academic Co-ordinator Dr D Parvathi and the faculty of the college were present.