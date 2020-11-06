Joe Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania

If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he wins the White House

New York: Joe Biden has overtaken Donald Trump in all important Pennsylvania at 9 am EST. Biden now leads by 5,587 votes with ballots still being counted.

If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he wins the White House. For Trump, the state is a must-win for any chance to stay in the game. Penn State gives the winner 20 electoral votes.

For the third straight day, Americans from coast to coast are still journeying on their caffeine-spiked red-eye roller coaster of a political blockbuster like no other.

It’s Friday, November 6 and we still don’t have a winner for the Trump vs Biden battle. American politics is turning on Pennsylvania and the numbers tumbling out of there overnight are overwhelmingly in favour of the Biden-Harris ticket.

That trend is being powered by Philadelphia, the state’s biggest city. Biden is winning big in Philadelphia. In this city alone, there were about 54,000 mail ballots that are still being counted at around 8 am EST.

Much of the mail ballots are going for Biden at a rate of 75 per cent and this is being repeated in county after county. And it’s not an isolated pattern in Philly alone, where the rate is ticking higher.

What that means is that whenever the next lot of results come in, it’s going to be in the gamechanger category, unless it goes in a completely opposite direction from what we’ve been seeing here for the last 15 hours, nonstop.

Democratic voters went all in on using the mail vote, while the Republicans turned out on election day. That’s what we’re seeing in the numbers coming out on Friday.

Pennsylvania had just two ways to vote: Mail or in person. There was no in-person early voting possible here. So, it figures that votes getting counted on Friday are skewing blue and adding more to Biden’s total rather than Trump’s tally.