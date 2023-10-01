Jogulamba Gadwal : Inter-state auto thieves held, 12 vehicles seized

Updated On - 06:54 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Jogulamba Gadwal: Police have arrested two inter-state thieves and seized 12 autos from them.

Acting on a specific information, a special team lead by CCS Inspector Bhagavanth Reddy have arrested two drivers Sayyad Samir, 37 and Mohammed Alim, 27 of Hyderabad, while they were travelling in a stolen auto on Septemeber 29, Friday.

Police seized 11 more autos from their possession. According to SP Srujana, the accused were already involved in theft cases and were sent to jail earlier.

The accused have been produced in the court and were remanded.

