Three killed as car hits divider in Jogulama Gadwal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 January 2024, 11:46 AM

Jogulamba Gadwal: Three people were killed and three others were injured in a car accident on Friday near Jammichedu in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The accident occurred when the car they were traveling in hit divider.

The deceased have been identified as Naresh (23), Pavan Kumar (28), and Anjaneyulu (50). They were reportedly on their way to attend a birthday party when the accident happened. The injured were rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Police arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies for postmortem examination. They have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.